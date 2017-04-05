Agent of Leicester star opens up over Arsenal and Man Utd links

Wilfred Ndidi will not be leaving Premier League champions Leicester any time soon, according to his agent.

Ndidi joined the Foxes from Belgian side Genk in January and his impressed since his arrival with a string of quality performances.

The Nigerian was brought in to fill the void left by N’Golo Kante and has reportedly attracted interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Southampton.

However, Ndidi is unlikely to be leaving the Midlands in the summer despite interest, his agent claims.

“There are many unofficial approaches,” Ndidi’s agent told AllNigeriaSoccer.

“But he is never going to leave because of the way Leicester players and coaches welcomed and treated him.

“Besides it is normal [to have interest shown]. Southampton never pay big money for players.

“Ndidi was one of the most expensive Leicester signings and that might increase due to league points and championships.”

These words echo those of Leicester caretaker Craig Shakespeare, who claimed this week Ndidi would not be leaving soon.

“We can do nothing about speculation,” Shakespeare said.

“It is a credit to him, in terms of the way he has performed, but also the way he is. He is a very good professional, very mature head on his shoulders.”