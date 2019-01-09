The agent of Barcelona star Malcom has claimed that rumors linking the winger with a move to Lazio are ‘fake news’.

The Brazilian has failed to break into the first team at the Nou Camp, after his €40million summer switch from Bordeaux, leading to talk that he could be moved on in January.

Serie A outfit Lazio are the latest club to have reportedly shown an interest in 21-year-old Malcom, who has previously attracted interest from Liverpool and Arsenal, but those rumours have been completely shot down.

Malcom’s agent Luis Fernando Menezes Garcia labelled the talk as ‘fake news’ on an Instagram post, but the player’s future is still likely to attract plenty of attention while he remains on the fringes of the Barcelona side.

Liverpool and Everton, meanwhile, are being tipped to go head to head in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes this month. Read the full story here…