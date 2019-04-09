The agent of PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn has admitted that a move to Inter Milan would suit his client.

The Holland international is on the radar of a number of clubs, including several in the Premier League, although Liverpool and Manchester United are thought to be leading the interest in England.

However, they could end up disappointed his agent Fulco van Kooperen latest comments about Bergwijn are anything to go by.

He told FCInterNews: “Inter are a top club, with a rich history, great fans, in the city of a beautiful country.

“Any club who admire Steven and can give him the right basis for his next step are a serious candidate. And the Nerazzurri certainly are. I’ve already talked to Piero Ausilio.

“The next step is always the most important one. The clubs who admire him and give him the right emphasis for his development will be able to help Steven make his decision.

“I don’t have a priority over where he goes, it all depends on Steven.”