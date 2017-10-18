Agent of Man City star to use Neymar deal to earn pay rise

Kevin De Bruyne’s agent is planning to use Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s deals to negotiate a new contract for his client.

The Belgian has been in fine form for Man City so far this season, and was involved in five of their seven goals against Stoke at the weekend.

The 26-year-old arrived from Wolfsburg on a six-year deal in 2015, reportedly worth £6m-a-season.

Patrick De Koster, De Bruyne’s agent, spoke to Radio CRC in Italy and revealed that he will aim to get an improved deal for the former Chelsea man.

He said: “In the coming months I’ll meet with City to figure out how to improve and extend his contract.

“His salary? I cannot say. But if you think what Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are being paid, you can picture.”

De Bruyne is a Ballon d’Or nominee, but despite Pep Guardiola labelling him ‘the best player in Europe bar one’, De Koster doesn’t believe he is on a par with the likes of Messi and Ronaldo.

“He can’t expect to win the Ballon d’Or at the moment, he’s still far from footballers like Messi and CR7,” De Koster said.

“Everything will depend on how much he can achieve with City, there’s still a big difference now.”