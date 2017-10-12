Agent of Man Utd, AC Milan target compares client to Ibrahimovic

The agent of reported Manchester United and AC Milan target Pietro Pellegri has compared his client to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 16-year-old Italian starlet is attracting interest from a range of clubs after netting three Serie A goals already this season.

Genoa have reportedly slapped a €40million price tag on their wonderkid as they know clubs like Milan, Juventus, United, PSG and Chelsea are closely monitoring the teenager.

Beppe Riso, Pellegri’s representative, has just revealed that he is not in contact with any club at the moment.

“I am not in contact with any club at the moment,” he told Footmercato.

“He is a very powerful striker, he is similar to Ibrahimovic, he is definitely one of the best young players in Europe. He has already netted a brace in Serie A and is only 16 years old.

“He has three years left in his contract with Genoa and it’s not a surprise for me to see him linked with big clubs like PSG.”