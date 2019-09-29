Agent of Man Utd star confirms multiple Barcelona summer offers

The agent of Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has claimed that Barcelona were interested in signing the Swede during the summer transfer window.

Lindelof was one of United’s outstanding performers last season, prompting widespread reports that the Catalan giants were interested in luring the centre-back to Spain.

His agent – Hasan Cetinkaya – has claimed that Barcelona’s interest in his client intensified after Juventus won the race to sign Dutch starlet Matthijs de Ligt.

The Ajax defender was chased by clubs all over Europe and Lindelof was viewed as the ideal alternative, according to Cetinkaya.

“Victor Nilsson Lindelöf was perhaps Manchester United’s best player last season and with that comes interest from clubs who are better on the pitch right now,” he told Sport Bladet. “When Mathijs De Ligt chose Juventus, Victor became Barcelonas first choice. His play style, his DNA is very close to the way Barcelona plays.

“He’s one of the best center backs on his feet and Barcelona wanted him. That was it. I can talk openly about that now.”

Earlier in the summer, Lindelof reaffirmed his commitment to the Red Devils, particularly after Barcelona’s interest was reported in the press.

However, his agent claimed he attempted to push through a move to Spain but that United were unwilling to sanction the deal, as reported in the Manchester Evening News.

Cetinkaya added: “They contacted Ed Woodward multiples times with concrete offers. I met with their head of transfers Matt Judge to try and get a deal through.

“But they said ‘There is no way. Victor is one of our best players’.”

With United standing firm over the player, Cetinkaya claims that a new contract was then thrashed out instead.

“It ended up with a new contract instead even though Victor had three years left on his contract,” the agent added.

“Normally they don’t do extensions with players that have so long left on their contract, but when interest came in from this type of level they had no other alternatives.”

