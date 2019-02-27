The agent of new Newcastle star Miguel Almiron has revealed that his client had offers from two other Premier League clubs in January.

Newcastle broke their club transfer record when they finally unveiled the Paraguay playmaker last month for an undisclosed fee understood to be £21million.

The 24-year-old joined the Magpies from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United on a five-and-a-half-year deal which will keep him at St James’ Park until June 2024.

It could have been different though, as the player’s representative Daniel Campos has revealed that two other Premier League sides were in the running for his signature.

Campos told Paraguayan radio station ABC Cardinal: “Miguel Almiron is a footballer who went from less to more, now he is a more complete footballer.

“There was interest shown by Manchester United in Miguel Almiron but they never made an offer.

“Arsenal and Southampton offered loan deals for Miguel Almiron but we did not want it to be a loan.”

Campos recently revealed that there was interest from another English giant: “Manchester United was interested in Miguel Almiron,” he told ParaguayTVHD.