Agent of potential Salah replacement chats £53.5m Liverpool talk

The Portugal winger has reportedly been earmarked as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, amid widespread claims the Egyptian is wanted by Real Madrid next summer.

His manager for Egypt, Hector Cuper, as well as countryman Mido and a close confidant, have all claimed the Reds star is being courted by the La Liga giants after a barnstorming start to his Anfield career.

Liverpool would of course fight tooth and nail to keep their £36.9million record signing at Anfield, but if the event of losing him, it was claimed last week they had identified Sporting Libson star Martins as a possible replacement.

The Portugal winger has a £53.5million release clause in his contract and is said to be also attracting attention from Barcelona and Juventus, while Manchester United are also believed to be monitoring his situation as they bid to add a wide attacker to their ranks.

And his agent Ulisses Santos did little to dampen the speculation over his client when questioned by Spanish daily Sport.

“Gelson is a player who is wanted by many clubs in the Premier League, La Liga, he is even admired by some Bundesliga sides” he said. “His future? As a professional, he must be ready for any eventuality, regardless of whether that is to stay in Lisbon or move elsewhere.