Agent of Real Madrid star offers Man Utd, Spurs hope in pursuit

The agent of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has claimed that his client’s future will be discussed at the end of the season amid repeated exit talk.

Zinedine Zidane returned to the Bernabeu yesterday replacing Santiago Solari – 200 days after he walked away from Los Blancos after winning the Champions League.

On Thursday, it was reported that Tottenham have made contact with Real Madrid over a potential summer loan move for Bale.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the Welshman, and his agent has now offered hope by suggesting Bale will asses his options in June.

“He wants to play all his career for Real Madrid and if it does not work out, we will talk again,” Jonathan Barnett told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast.

“He will talk with Mr [Zinedine] Zidane, take it from there and then see at the end of the season.”

Zidane and Bale’s relationship was far from rosy last time around with the former Spurs man left on the bench for the Champions League final against Liverpool.

“Gareth wanted to play one way and Zidane wanted to play another. That was the cause of it and over a period of time it got worse.

“If you let Gareth play the way he wants to play, having a run of games in a row not in and out, he can be right up there with Cristiano Ronaldo. He still has a great talent.

“Gareth is very strong. He is a very strong-willed person and does not care what the press say. The jeering [from fans] is not something that bothers him, he does not understand what he has to do.

“Look at his record, what he has won and how he has played. In years to come, these people who are booing him, their children will be looking at the goals he scored and will be saying, ‘what a wonderful player’.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!