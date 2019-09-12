Agent of Real Madrid stopper Courtois arrested – report

The agent of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Christophe Henrotay, has reportedly been arrested for money laundering and corruption.

Henrotay, who also has Arsenal transfer target Yannick Carrasco among his clients, alongside other Belgian internationals such as Antwerp’s Kevin Mirallas.

“The events mainly affect money laundering and private corruption operations in the context of transfers of football players,” read a statement from the Belgian federal prosecutor, as cited by Marca.

The statement added that two of the people investigated have been arrested, a player agent in Monaco and his assistant in Liege.

Belgian news agency RTBF television has claimed that Henrotay is the agent involved in the case.