The agent of Ajax attacker Hakim Ziyech is keen for his client to join either Liverpool or Arsenal rather than Italian outfit Roma.

Ziyech has had no shortage of interest in his services, with Turkish giants Fenerbahce as well as Roma keeping close tabs on the player.

Indeed a source close to the Yellow Canaries told Turkish-Football that Ziyech is a long-term target and has been scouted for well over a season.

However, Fenerbahce and Roma will have a job on their hands to try and sign the 25-year-old, if his agent’s latest comments are anything to go by.

Rene van der Dijp told Voetbal Primeur: “l hope that there will be a better club than Roma – an Arsenal or Liverpool.”

At this stage it is not clear whether Jurgen Klopp or Unai Emery have any concrete interest in the Morocco international, but that the fact van der Dijp mentioned both clubs by name suggests that something could be in the offing when the January transfer window opens.

Ziyech has played all of his club football in Holland and has scored an impressive 61 goals in 174 league appearances, while he has a record of almost one goal every two games at international level.

