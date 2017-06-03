Agent of Salah breaks silence over Liverpool rumours

The agent of Mohamed Salah has broken his silence on rumours that the Egypt international is set for a move to Liverpool.

It was reported by Paul Joyce of The Times on Friday that Salah had agreed a £90,000-a-week wage to move to Anfield this summer.

The club are reportedly ‘continuing negotiations’ with Roma over the transfer fee for the deal, having had a £28million offer rejected earlier this week.

It is expected that any move could see the Reds break their current transfer record, which still stands at the £35m it took to prise Andy Carroll from Newcastle in January 2011.

Joyce added that Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, ‘flew to England for talks at the start of the week’, and is in Cardiff for Saturday’s Champions League final.

Issa issued a response of sorts on Twitter, but did not deny that he himself had flown to hold negotiations.

M. Salah has not left Egypt since he last arrived there from Rome following end of the season. #fakenews — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) June 3, 2017

Liverpool almost signed Salah in 2014 before Chelsea swooped to sign the Egyptian from Basel. After a brief, uninspiring spell in the Premier League, he has reignited his career with Roma in Serie A.