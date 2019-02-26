Agent of top Arsenal target reveals why Real Madrid are also keen

The agent of Arsenal defensive target Nicolas Tagliafico has admitted that Real Madrid are also monitoring his client.

The Ajax left-back has been strongly tipped to make a move to The Emirates this summer, but it would appear that Real are also in the running – for one very good reason.

Tagliafico’s agent, Ricardo Schlieper, claims that the LaLiga giants want the 26-year-old Argentina star to replace Marcelo at the end of the season.

He told Radio Rivadavia: “There are rumours about Real Madrid interest because Marcelo will join Juventus.

“Nobody has called me yet but there have been contacts with other clubs. He has two years left in his contract with Ajax and Tagliafico has no release clause.

“Ajax have already decided a minimum price for top European clubs. A top Spanish team is very interested. That said. I think the time has come for Tagliafico to make a step ahead in his career”.

The potential arrival of Marcelo in Turin, could offset an exit for Alex Sandro – who has previously been a target for both Manchester United and Chelsea.

For Arsenal, however, Real’s interest in Tagliafico is sure to come as a huge blow – as the Spanish side can almost certainly offer Champions League football next season, while that is not guaranteed in north London.

