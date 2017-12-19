Man Utd discuss transfer with agent of £155m-rated Juventus talisman

Manchester United have reportedly been contacted by the brother and agent of Juventus star Paulo Dybala over a big-money summer switch to Old Trafford.

The Argentine frontman is Juve’s top goalscorer this season but is believed to have fallen out with boss Max Allegri and has found himself on the bench for the last two games.

As a result, Italian TV show RAI Sport has reported that the 24-year-old is becoming restless in Turin and wants to leave the reigning Serie A champions.

It is claimed that Dybala’s brother and agent, Gustavo, is trying to find a way out for the player, who is valued in the region of £155million.

Gustavo Dybala is believed to have already spoken to both United and Real Madrid about a potential move as he eyes a wage hike to £9m-a-year for his client.

Dybala is said to favour a move to Old Trafford as it would mean a reunion with his former Juve team-mate Paul Pogba, who currently remains as United’s record signing at £89m.

The two became close friends during their time in Turin and it is thought that Pogba could have a major influence over whether Dybala arrives in Manchester or not.

