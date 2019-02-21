Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent has hinted that his client may be ready to move to the Premier League, with Man Utd and Chelsea looking to pounce.

The defender’s agent has made the claim after stating that he does not expect Koulibaly to ‘betray Napoli and join Juventus’, although he would ‘listen’ to offers from other big clubs.

Koulibaly has remained loyal to Napoli since joining them from KRC Genk in 2014, but Bruno Satin refused to confirm the Senegal international would prolong his stay ion Naples if big clubs came calling.

“Koulibaly to Juve? He’s very close to Napoli, to the club and above all the city,” Satin told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“I don’t think he would ever betray them and join Juventus. However let’s not forget that he’s a professional footballer so if the possibility is there to play on the most important stages, you listen, even if – I repeat – he’s very close to Napoli.”

