Bellerin agent cools Barca link, but admits ‘an offer is on table’

Hector Bellerin’s agent has revealed his player has been the subject of an approach – but the Arsenal defender’s representative insists Barcelona have not been in contact.

The 22-year-old’s future is back under the spotlight of late after he lost his place in the Arsenal side after Arsene Wenger switched to a 3-4-3 formation.

The Spaniard only signed a new long-term deal with Arsenal earlier this season, with his agent admitting at the time that five or six clubs had been sniffing round the Spaniard.

But amid fresh links to Barcelona and Manchester City, the player’s agent Albert Botines insists it is a “natural thing” for the player to continue at Arsenal.

However, he did admit an offer had come in for the player.

“Before he signed his renewal there were six or seven clubs interested in him, and that made him understand he was doing the right things,” Botines told Goal.

“After he signed the renewal there were only two or three clubs who kept up their interest in Bellerin.

“I have read lots of things about this supposed interest from Barcelona but it has been a long time since the club last called me.

“You never know what is going to happen in the future in the football world and of course he signed a renewal with a view to stay at Arsenal for a long time.

“But you never know, maybe there’s a club who likes him and things change. I can’t guarantee anything about the future but the natural thing would be for him to stay because he has signed a renewal.”

Meanwhile, Bellerin’s agent blames a persistent ankle injury, rather than a change in formation at Arsenal, for his player’s lack of playing time of late.

“The injury in his ankle didn’t allow him to show his best form like in the previous season, and in addition he felt an injury relapse after receiving a hit during a game with Spain Under-21s,” he added.

“It is true he is playing less than last season but there’s nothing strange about that because it is part of a footballer’s life and he knows that.

“Of course he wants to play more often but he understands that he suffered some difficulties during this season and will work hard to become an important player for the team again.”