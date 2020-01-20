Leeds have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Everton misfit Oumar Niasse on loan until the end of the season, although the player has doubts about the move.

Marcelo Bielsa is keen to recruit a new frontman after seeing back-up loanee Eddie Nketiah recalled by parent club Arsenal this month.

And Football Insider claims that Toffees chiefs are trying to offload their 29-year-old forward, whose contract is up at the end of the season, on the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Niasse was used from the bench by Carlo Ancelotti with 16 minutes remaining in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham, but that was only the Senegal international’s second appearance of the season.

Niasse has been loaned out twice since his £16million move from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2016, scoring five times in a spell at Hull before failing to notch in 13 Premier League appearances for a relegated Cardiff side.

Leeds are desperate for a forward to ease the workload of regular starter Patrick Bamford though – and have also been linked with Southampton’s Che Adams and prolific Hull attacker Jarrod Bowen.

As for any new recruits arriving, Bielsa admitted: “We are aware we have to replace two players. Victor Orta is working very hard to resolve this.

“The president supports the needs of the team and if we can resolve it, good. If we cannot resolve it, it won’t be for a lack of effort.”

However, TEAMtalk understands that Niasse is not keen on dropping down to Championship level and would prefer a temporary switch to another Premier League club.

With that in mind, Bielsa and Orta may have a job on their hands to convince Niasse that he could be the man to fire Leeds back to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Bielsa denied that nerves are affecting his team after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at QPR.

It was Leeds’ second successive Sky Bet Championship loss and continued an alarming run which has seen them win just one of their past seven games.

The result will increase fears among Leeds fans of a repeat of the poor run last term which cost the club promotion.

However, Bielsa insisted that anxiety has not been a factor in recent performances.