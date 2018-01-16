Sanchez deal will collapse if Mkhitaryan stays at Man Utd – Raiola

Manchester United’s chances of signing Alexis Sanchez will rest entirely on Arsenal’s chances of luring Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the Emirates.

That’s according to super agent Mino Raiola, who brokered the Armenian’s deal to take the player from Borussia Dortmund to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016.

Having fallen badly out of favour at Manchester United, Jose Mourinho has refused to offer the player any guarantees that he won’t be sold to Arsenal, and amid the Red Devils’ ongoing attempts to lure Sanchez to Old Trafford.

United are said to have offered Sanchez a £350,000 a week package to tempt him to sign – but it seems their hopes of landing the player rest entirely on Mkhitaryan’s shoulders, according to Raiola.

“Manchester United is not going to sign Sanchez unless Mkhi agrees to join Arsenal,” the Dutch-Italian told Sky Sports. “Sanchez is part of the Mkhi deal, not the other way around.

“Mkhi is going to do what is best for him. He has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, so it’s his decision.”

Mkhitaryan was left out of Manchester United’s squad as they returned to winning ways at Old Trafford with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Stoke and explaining why he was left out, Jose Mourinho commented: “I didn’t select him today because I wanted players fully focused.

“I understand that with so much talk and so much speculation, it is not easy for Mkhitaryan to play, to play at home, with this feeling that (it) can happen, maybe it doesn’t happen.

“So I prefer to protect him and protect the situation, and in the end of the transfer market, if he stays here, he is a very good player. Let’s see what is going to happen.”

