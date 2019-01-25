Agent opens door on Italy international’s €10m West Ham transfer

Italy international Antonio Candreva is looking for a way out of the Serie A club this month.

The 31-year-old, who can play all down the right side, has only made four Serie A starts this season and his agent says he is exploring other options for the player.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sport Italy Federico Pastorello revealed he is looking at alternatives for Candreva, who is out of contract in 2021.

“Candreva’s intentions at the start of the year were to stay at Inter for the whole season and to contribute to try to get the best result with the team,” said Pastorello.

“It has become clear that during the season the dynamics are always multiple, for the moment he has found little space in the team and clearly we are obliged to keep the antennas straight to assess whether there is any opportunity to, possibly, evaluate opportunities together with the boy and Inter.”

West Ham and Fenerbahce are interested in signing the Italian, according to Calciomercato, with a fee in the region of €10m mooted.

Candreva reportedly almost left as part of the deal to send Keita Balde from Monaco to Inter during the summer, but his time with Nerazzurri now looks to be drawing to a close.