Agent Pogba? Man Utd launch £53m bid for Liverpool target

Manchester United have submitted a bid to sign Liverpool transfer target Nabil Fekir, according to reports in the French media.

Fekir was on the verge of joining Liverpool for £53million this summer, before Lyon called off negotiations after the Reds asked for a second opinion during his medical.

The forward’s agent has suggested that the move could still be alive despite the numerous hitches.

However, it’s now been claimed that United are willing to meet Lyon’s asking price and have made their offer to the Ligue 1 giants, according to French publication Le Progres.

It’s suggested Jose Mourinho has instructed midfielder Paul Pogba to sound out a move to Old Trafford this summer during their time together at the World Cup, as the United boss aims to land the playmaker ahead of Jurgen Klopp.

The paper, however, also suggests United aren’t the only club to step forward and agree to meet Lyon’s asking price, which Liverpool tried to reduce by €5million (£4.4m) amid concerns over Fekir’s long-standing knee problem.

Real Madrid are reported to be the other club in the running to sign the France star.

When asked about his future and of reported concerns of his knee issues, Fekir appeared not too concerned about what lies ahead.

When asked about whether Liverpool were trying to lower his valuation by airing concerns over his knee, Fekir replied: “You know I am here with France, I am happy, and I am not here to discuss my personal situation.

“We will see about all that later.”

He added: “My knee is super good. We work a lot on it, we reinforce it. But I honestly feel like before my injury.”

