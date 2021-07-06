Agent of 35-goal striker claims boyhood Arsenal fan keen on move

The agent of Genk forward Paul Onuachu has reacted to talk of the attacker joining Arsenal this summer, while West Ham have also been credited with an interest.

The 27-year-old was voted the best player in Belgium last season after a prolific campaign which saw him net 35 times in 45 games in all competitions. And those sort of numbers have not gone unnoticed in Europe, with several top sides chasing Onuachu’s signature.

The Gunners and the Hammers are thought to be among them. Indeed, the report on Sport Witness also claims the player’s agent travelled to England recently for talks. Fellow Premier League side Brighton are also said to be in the frame for the attacker.

The player has previously stated his love for Arsenal. However, there has been no concrete interest from Mikel Arteta’s men, which could be good news for David Moyes.

Onuachu’s agent told Own Goal Nigeria: “It will be nice if Arsenal want him as he is a boyhood fan of the team. But that is not the case at the moment.

“No contact has been made yet. We are only seeing it in the papers and on the internet.

“I can’t confirm anything at the moment. We are still very much at the stage of receiving and assessing offers.

“We will be more clear on options soon. For now, we are not confirming anything.”

Arsenal still hold Locatelli hope

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly not given up hope of signing one of Italy’s Euro 2020 stars, despite heavy, rival interest from Juventus.

Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali last week revealed Arsenal have an interest in Manuel Locatelli.

Carnevali also confirmed the Old Lady are pursuing the midfielder, who is preparing for Italy’s Euro 2020 semi-final with Spain on Tuesday night.

“Juventus are the only Italian club we talked to about Locatelli. They have interest, we spoke to Cherubini last week. We have not yet discussed the financial details, but we have a good rapport and will talk it over soon.

“It’s true that there are foreign clubs interested, including Arsenal, and so far they are ahead and are the only side realistically to have made an important proposal for Manuel,” said the club official, via Football Italia.

Things have moved on from there with Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness suggesting the Gunners have made a ‘formal offer’ for the midfielder.

Juventus though have also been tipped to push their claims for the 23-year-old.

Locatelli has reportedly “made it clear that he doesn’t see other solutions other than Juventus for his future”.

That leaves Arsenal with a big hurdle to clear. What’s more, Juve will meet with Sassuolo in the coming days to hammer out a transfer, according to Il Bianconero.