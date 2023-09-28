Agent quips over Man Utd, Arsenal transfer ‘negotiations’ for classy attacking midfielder

Russia international Ilzat Akhmetov looks set to be on the move in 2024

The agent of Russian attacking midfielder Ilzat Akhmetov has joked that Arsenal and Manchester United could be options for the FC Krasnodar player next year.

The Russia international’s contract expires in 2024 and his future with Krasnodar beyond this season remains uncertain, especially with links to some top European clubs emerging.

While there have not been any concrete links to either United or Arsenal, Akhmetov’s agent Irakli Gegechkori appears to be having a little fun with where the player might end up next.

Although there is no real clarity on who the 25-year-old could join, Gegechkori does look like he will be on the move in the summer of 2024.

Indeed, in a chat with Metaratings.ru, Gegechkori spoke about his clients future and namedropped the two Premier League heavyweights, saying: “The contract expires in the summer, we’ll talk in the summer. We are currently negotiating with Arsenal and Manchester United [laughs].”

Akhmetov, who joined Krasnodar in 2022, has made 11 appearances this season, notching up a goal and an assist so far.

The nine-times capped midfielder has scored 12 times in 191 club career appearances, having also had spells at Rubin Kazan and CSKA Moscow.

Akhmetov expected to be on the move

And Gegechkori added that discussions with his current club will eventually take place.

He said: “Are we negotiating with Krasnodar? There are 10 months until the end of the contract, it’s too early. We don’t know what will happen in the world and in football in general during this time.”

Judging by his performance levels in Russia, it certainly appears that Akhmetov is nowhere near to being on the radars of Manchester United or Arsenal. Indeed, attacking midfield is not really an area that either club are looking to bolster in the new year or even next summer.

United already have Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount who can occupy that role, while the Gunners can call on Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Emile Smith Rowe to play as a No.10.

