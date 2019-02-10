Jack Clarke’s agent, Ian Harte, has provided a positive update on the teenage Leeds winger after he was taken to hospital following Saturday’s draw at Middlesbrough.

The 18-year-old, who had been substituted at half-time of the 1-1 draw at the Riverside, complained of feeling unwell in the dugout and was then carried away on a stretcher while being given oxygen.

Leeds said in a statement: “Jack Clarke began to feel unwell during the second half of our Sky Bet Championship fixture with Middlesbrough and received medical attention.

“The player is responsive and attending hospital with the club’s head of medicine and performance.

“On behalf of everyone at Leeds United, we would like to thank the medical staff from both clubs for their response to the incident.”

But in a positive late Saturday evening update, former Leeds player Harte, who now acts as Clarke’s agent, tweeted:

“Big thanks to Boro medical team and a special mention to Leeds (head of medicine and performance) Rob Price for today.

“Jack has left the hospital now happy and smiling.

“Hopefully back on the pitch very soon.”

After the lengthy delay, Leeds went on to score a last-gasp equaliser in the 12 minutes of stoppage time, and manager Marcelo Bielsa revealed after the game that the player had shown signs of improvement.

Bielsa said: “What we know is that he didn’t feel well. We don’t know the reasons yet, but when he was taken to the dressing room he was feeling better.

“He has been taken to hospital to see if he’s alright.”

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis said the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser paled into insignificance when compared to his concerns for Clarke.

Pulis said: “The more important thing is making sure the boy, fingers crossed, is OK and recovers because he is a very, very talented young player.

“All of our thoughts from Middlesbrough Football Club go to the lad Clarke.”

Leeds nudged back to the top of the Championship with their point at the Riverside, though will surrender top spot again if Norwich take at least a draw from their clash with Ipswich on Sunday.

The Whites are back in action on Wednesday when they take on Swansea at Elland Road, though it’s too early to say at this stage if Clarke will be available.

