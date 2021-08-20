Agent refuses to rule out superb Tottenham star’s exit despite Nuno belief

The agent of a Tottenham star who shone in their victory over Man City has refused to rule out a departure in the current window.

Tottenham produced a dazzling display last Sunday to hand reigning champions Man City an opening weekend defeat. The victory brought the feel-good factor back after the transfer saga surrounding Harry Kane resulted in the captain’s absence for the contest.

Euro 2020 hero Raheem Sterling started for the visitors, and formed a formidable left-sided attack with Jack Grealish.

However, the pair were repeatedly thwarted by Tottenham’s 22-year-old academy graduate, Japhet Tanganga.

The versatile defender earned top marks in our player ratings, and vindicated Nuno Espirito Santo’s decision to place his faith in the young talent.

Just a matter of weeks ago, speculation swirled Tanganga could leave Tottenham amid talks of a loan spell with Galatasaray.

Now, Tanganga’s agent, Roberto De Fanti, has admitted “many proposals” were lodged for his client this summer. But more importantly, he refused to rule out the possibility of a late-window exit.

“We have received many proposals for the dry loan because Tottenham firmly believes in the player and does not want to grant a sale,” the agent said (via Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb).

“The market is constantly evolving. Already two years ago he had to be loaned and then [José] Mourinho made him one of the pillars of his defence before Covid.

“There are still days before the market closes, we will see what happens. He comes from a great recognition, that is man of the match on the occasion of the last match.”

With doubts persisting over both Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty, a Tanganga exit would be unthinkable at this stage. Nevertheless, it appears his closest adviser is keeping his options open for now.

Second ‘gentleman’s agreement’ provides Kane twist

Meanwhile, a Manchester City star made a similar transfer gentleman’s agreement to Kane and it could have implications for the Tottenham star, reports claim.

According to The Times, Bernardo Silva has a similar agreement at City which could affect Kane. The Portugal international has enjoyed four fantastic years at the Etihad Stadium, winning three league titles.

However, he wants a new challenge after turning 27 earlier this month and has already been linked with Arsenal.

Silva reportedly ‘sat down with City chiefs’ last summer. The end result was an agreement that he could leave if the club received a suitable offer for him.

Now, last season’s La Liga winners Atletico Madrid have registered serious interest. Given he is approaching the peak of his career City can expect to get a major fee for Silva.

They have already begun work on selling fringe and academy talent to raise funds for Kane. Indeed, fresh reports say that teenage winger Morgan Rogers could go to Bournemouth on loan. That deal would include a £9million obligation to buy. However, selling Silva would significantly add to that kitty.

