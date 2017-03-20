Agent reveals four club interest in ‘frustrated’ Lorenzo Insigne

Reported Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle target Lorenzo Insigne is “tired of waiting” for Napoli to open new contract talks with him.

The Italian forward has been in brilliant form for Napoli this season, scoring 12 goals in 28 Serie A appearances and having a hand in several others.

His form has seen the player mentioned as a possible successor to Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal, while Liverpool and Newcastle – should the latter win promotion back to the Premier League – have also been linked with €45million swoops.

Now his agent admits the player, while committed to Napoli, is getting annoyed by the lack of dialogue from the club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis – and admits his client could be forced to look elsewhere.

“Insigne is tired of waiting,” agent Ciro Venerato told Rai. “He has four clubs that have offered €4.5m and a sponsorship deal from a multinational company that would pay €2.5m.

“He’s willing to take less to just to stay with Napoli but wants €4m per season. Napoli offered €3.5m and no more, inclusive of commission to agents who will take about 5%.”

Speaking about when the player’s future will be decided and the clubs who were showing an interest in the player, Venerato added: “An agreement will be reached in May. Milan and Atletico Madrid are coming out of the closet, Juventus and Roma are thinking about it. We’ll see who will win the day.”