Agent reveals four clubs who challenged Arsenal for David Raya and reasons behind failed permanent move

The agent of David Raya has revealed why Arsenal could only sign the Brentford stopper on a loan deal and also the four other clubs who were also in for the stopper over the summer.

Raya joined the Gunners on loan from the Bees for a £3million fee back in August, although there is the option to make the deal permanent for £27m at the end of the current campaign.

The 28-year-old has since gone on to replace Aaron Ramsdale as the club’s No.1, although he has come under fire for some notable errors since Mikel Arteta decided to make that switch.

However, Raya’s agent Jaume Munell has now revealed that ‘issues’ with Financial Fair Play regulations prevented Arsenal from signing the goalkeeper on a permanent basis initially, while Arsenal also fended off competition from Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich for the 28-year-old.

Munell told AFTV: “Arsenal showed interest for the first time three years ago in 2021. They tried to buy him but Brentford didn’t want to sell him at any price.

“After they bought Ramsdale that was an easier option but David has always been the priority.

“This summer, he had just one year left on his contract with Brentford and Arsenal was the club that showed the most concrete interest and have always been our priority.

“Tottenham also was interested and made an official bid but it was refused because was lower than the €40m [£34.9m] that Brentford wanted to sell him, also Bayern Munich was interested and had an amazing offer but with no buy option included and for this reason, we’ve not accepted it.

“Bayern Munich didn’t understand our refusal because they thought that Raya would have been the backup keeper at Arsenal but as you can see it’s not like this. Also Manchester United and Chelsea made an inquiry but nothing concrete.”

Arteta, Cana key reasons for Raya move

Munell has also credited Arteta and Arsenal’s goalkeeping coach, Inaki Cana, as being a ‘key’ reason for Raya opting to move to the red side of north London.

He added: “The formula of the deal is a loan with the option to buy, Arsenal had some Financial Fair Play issues and this is the reason why they haven’t bought him with permanent transfer.

“Arsenal is a team with a lot of quality and a lot of young players trained by a top coach Mikel Arteta, they have maximum ambition. Arsenal have a clear identity, and a clear style of play that really works, as you can see by the results.

“Last year they were close to winning the Premier League, I believe that this year they can win it and try to win the Champions League, it’s tough but they have the quality and the ambition to try to do it.

“Inaki and Arteta were key for the deal, they have been determined for the choice that we made to play for Arsenal, the club have a project and a philosophy that fit completely for David.”

Raya and Arsenal are back in action on Saturday when they host Burnley in the Premier League.

