The agent of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed his client’s shock when the Blues came calling to renew ties with him.

Chelsea have paid £97.5million to sign the 28-year-old following his exit in 2014. Seven years ago, he had struggled to fit in and performed better on loan spells at Everton and West Brom. Skip forward to his prime years, however, and he has proven himself in the Premier League and Serie A.

Indeed, Lukaku’s 64 goals in 95 games for Inter convinced Chelsea to bring him back to London.

Lukaku’s agent has revealed a burning desire for the star to rewrite his history at the club. He may have already played for Chelsea, but his first chapter did not end how he wanted it to.

“In a scenario in which Lukaku has never publicly expressed any discomfort or discontent regarding his experience at Inter, his contractual situation or the well-known corporate events, Chelsea’s interest really touched Romelu’s soul from the very first moment, because that club represents something unique and special for him,” Frederico Pastorello told FC Inter News.

“In recent days I saw a video from 2009 in which the 16-year-old visited the Stamford Bridge stadium with his school and swore that one day he would play on that pitch.

“I advise everyone to look at it carefully: the clarity with which a 16-year-old boy was already designing his future is impressive. He wanted to wear that shirt, he managed it when he was 18 and unfortunately he left before he could make his mark and win something important.”

Chelsea’s well-publicised search for a new striker may have alerted the striker over the potential of a reunion.

August 12 Transfer Chatter - Spurs want Portugal star, Arsenal plan for Abraham and Chelsea unwilling on Kounde factor Spurs want partner for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Sporting Lisbon, Roma and Arsenal remain in battle for Tammy Abraham with Arsenal readying a plan, and Chelsea are unwilling on Kounde price, all in today's transfer chatter.

In fact, the London club initially tried to fund a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

However, his agent has revealed that Lukaku did not expect the interest from the Blues.

Lukaku had Chelsea transfer shock

“This challenge has remained like a worm in his heart and mind for all these years,” Pastorello added.

“And when, almost unexpectedly, the opportunity to try again materialised, at 28 years and after two seasons as an absolute protagonist with Inter – he almost didn’t believe it.

“It was a chance to come full circle and, as an exemplary professional he is, he decided it was time to accept that challenge again.”

Lukaku has scored 113 goals in 252 Premier League games. He may only be Chelsea’s first major acquisition this summer, but reports suggest boss Thomas Tuchel wants a new midfielder.

Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, a France Under-21 international, is that man.

He plays with former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who recently gave an exciting verdict on his ability.

Fabregas said: “He has the potential to be the complete midfielder. He’s a modern midfield player.”

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde also remains on Tuchel’s radar, as does West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.