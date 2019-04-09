Agent reveals why Napoli defender snubbed Arsenal switch

The agent of Napoli defender Kevin Malcuit has revealed why his client snubbed the opportunity to sign for Arsenal.

The 27-year-old swapped French club Lille for an €11million switch to Serie A last summer, but had been linked with a move to The Emirates in January after Hector Bellerin picked up a long-term knee injury.

However, when asked about the Gunners enquiring about the French-Moroccan right-back, his agent Bruno Satin told Radio CRC: “I knew Gunners were looking for someone, after Bellerin’s injury, but Kevin had just joined Napoli, and, since he was getting more and more game time under Ancelotti, we didn’t consider anything else.”

Unai Emery is expected to be back in the market for a new right-back this summer, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles struggling in what is not his favoured position, while Stephan Lichtsteiner is 35 and entering the latter stages of his career.

Bellerin, who was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, is not expected to be back in action until later in the year as he continues his recovery from the ruptured anterior ligament he suffered against Chelsea.