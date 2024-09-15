Agent reveals world-record Paris Saint-Germain bid for Barcelona superstar

Barcelona reportedly rejected a world-record bid from Paris Saint-Germain for teenage sensation Lamine Yamal this summer, who was one of the biggest stars of Euro 2024.

The Catalan club endured another tough transfer window in which they had to sell several stars to balance the books, but they never entertained the winger’s exit.

According to football agent Andy Bara, PSG offered ‘around €250m (£211.2m)’ for Yamal this summer – which would have made him the most expensive player of all time if it was accepted.

Speaking to Podcast Inkubator, Bara said: “One thing I know for sure is that Barcelona did reject a big offer for Lamine Yamal from PSG some months ago.

“The deal was worth somewhere around €250 million.”

Barcelona reportedly turned down the bid immediately as they view Yamal as one of their most important players and they are not willing to sell for any price.

Yamal, 17, is under contract until 2026 and it would be a major shock to see him leave the Camp Nou.

Lamine Yamal is going nowhere

Yamal isn’t the only Barcelona winger to have generated interest in recent months, with former Leeds United star Raphinha on the radar of clubs in the Premier League.

Arsenal were linked with a deadline-day move for Raphinha but ultimately decided to bring in Raheem Sterling on a season-long loan from Chelsea instead.

Aston Villa, Man Utd and Tottenham have also been linked with the Brazilian international in the past but ultimately, a move never materialised for him.

There is an expectation that Raphinha will return to the Premier League in the future, but it seems unlikely in January now unless Barcelona sign a replacement.

Ansu Fati was also deemed surplus to requirements by Barcelona boss Hansi Flick this summer following his somewhat underwhelming loan spell with Brighton.

There was a concrete offer for the left-winger, however, and now he’s sidelined with an injury which has ruled him out for Barcelona’s first five LaLiga matches.

Report: Barcelona star snubbed Man Utd move

Meanwhile, a recent report has claimed that centre-back Mikayil Faye snubbed a move from Barcelona to Manchester United before the Red Devils signed Leny Yoro.

It has been revealed that Man Utd were in talks over a transfer for Faye but Barcelona insisted that a buy-back clause of €30m (£25m) was included in the deal.

Erik ten Hag’s side were unwilling to entertain this and decided to pursue moves for Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt instead, after missing out on another key target, Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton.

Faye ultimately signed for Rennais after the French club agreed that the buy-back clause would be inserted into the defender’s contract.

Barcelona also have their eye on potential new additions and reports suggest that they have identified Arsenal stalwart Gabriel Magalhaes as a target for 2025, who Bayern Munich are also keen on.

But the Gunners are trying to fend off the interest in the centre-back, who scored the winning goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over North London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Gabriel is under contract until 2027 Arsenal have opened talks with his entourage over a new lucrative ‘long-term’ deal to put the speculation to bed.

Yamal could be a future Balon d’Or winner

Yamal made his Barcelona debut as a 15-year-old in 2023 and has now nailed down a consistent spot in the Catalans’ starting XI.

The winger scored eight goals in 55 games across all competitions last season and played a key role in Barcelona winning the LaLiga title.

Yamal has also tasted success with his country, Spain, after the European Championship victory this summer following a 2-1 win over England in the final.

He has scored three goals in 16 caps for Spain and is likely to add many more in the years to come if his career continues on its current trajectory.

Yamal has started this season on fire with three goals and four assists from five LaLiga matches so far and looks irreplaceable on the right-wing.

Cristiano Ronaldo has tipped Yamal to win the Balon d’Or in the future and there is no reason why he can’t if he keeps improving.

