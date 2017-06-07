Agent rules Ranieri out of race to be next Leeds boss

Rumours linking Claudio Ranieri with the vacant manager’s job and Leeds United are unfounded, insists the Italian’s agent.

The former Leicester City boss, who won a ‘miracle’ Premier League title with the Foxes in 2015/16, has been heavily touted for the role since Garry Monk’s resignation at the end of May.

However, Ranieri’s agent, Steve Kutner, has quashed those rumours, telling the Yorkshire Evening Post: “There’s no truth to the rumours.”

New Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is understood to be meeting with candidates this week, meaning Ranieri has essentially now been ruled out of the race.

Reading boss Jaap Stam and former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka feature heavily in the betting to succeed Monk, who is being hunted by Sunderland.

However, current favourite Alan Pardew is also believed to have not received an approach from the club.