Agent says Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal target ready for summer transfer

Liverpool and Arsenal target Nicolas Tagliafico is ready to “take a leap” at a new club this summer, according to his agent.

Tagliafico’s performances for Ajax this season have alerted Europe’s top clubs with Don Balon recently claiming Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid were all keen on the Argentinia full-back.

The left-back has three years left on his Ajax deal and his agent, who has also touted his client for a move to Real Madrid, believes Tagliafico will be sold this summer for a fee in excess of €20million.

His representative Ricardo Schlieper says that Ajax have offered his client an extension, but a transfer is more likely.

“Ajax made an offer, but it wasn’t accepted because it’s the right time to take a leap,” he told Muy Independiente Radio.

“Let’s see what happens in the market.

“There has been no talk of numbers with Ajax, but they will ask for a significant amount – I think it will be more than €20million [£17m].”