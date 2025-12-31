The agent of outstanding FC Koln attacker Said El Mala has dropped a major update on the future of the German talent, amid growing interest from a number of clubs, including north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

In the bustling world of European football, few stories capture the imagination quite like that of a rising star fending off the allure of bigger clubs.

El Mala, the 23-year-old German midfielder, has become the heartbeat of FC Köln since his arrival two seasons ago. With his dazzling footwork, pinpoint passes, and a knack for scoring from midfield, El Mala has not only helped the Billy Goats climb the Bundesliga standings but has also turned heads across the continent.

As we close out 2025, his performances have been nothing short of superb, earning him a spot in the league’s top assist providers.

Yet, despite the mounting interest from heavyweight clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain, El Mala remains steadfast in his loyalty to Köln.

Indeed, his agent, Martin Comona, recently addressed the speculation: “A change is not an issue for Said at the moment.” His focus is on FC Köln and becoming a star player there, despite the amount of interest around him.

El Mala’s journey to this point is one of grit and determination. Born in Casablanca, he honed his skills in the youth academies of Raja Casablanca before making a bold move to Europe at 19, joining Köln’s reserves.

El Mala taking his game to new levels

His breakthrough came last season with a stunning hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund, a match that announced him as a force to be reckoned with. This year, he’s added defensive steel to his game, averaging 3.2 tackles per match while maintaining an 88% pass accuracy.

Köln’s sporting director, Thomas Kessler, praised him post-match after a recent 2-0 win over RB Leipzig: “Said embodies what this club is about – passion, talent, and unwavering commitment.”

Off the pitch, El Mala is equally grounded. He’s involved in community initiatives in Cologne, supporting youth programs that mirror his own path from humble beginnings. “Football gave me everything,” he shared in a club podcast earlier this month. “I owe it to Köln to give back and grow here.” This mindset has endeared him to the RheinEnergieStadion faithful, who chant his name with fervor during home games.

As the January transfer window looms, the rumours will undoubtedly intensify.

Scouts from top leagues have been spotted at Köln matches, and information suggests bids could reach €40 million. But if Comona’s words hold true, El Mala’s story at Köln is far from over. In an era where loyalty is often fleeting, his dedication stands as a beacon.

For now, the focus remains on the pitch—pushing for a top-six finish and etching his name into Köln folklore. With El Mala leading the charge, 2026 could be the year the Billy Goats roar louder than ever.

