Agent: Striker wants to leave Arsenal ‘at any cost’

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is desperate to quit the Premier League club in search of more first team opportunities, his agent has revealed.

Perez has been used sparingly by boss Arsene Wenger this season following a summer move from Espanyol, and that has seen the Spaniard grow increasingly frustrated.

Italian giants AC Milan have been touted as one possible destination, but Perez’s agent Rodrigo Fernandez Llovelle says finding a club where he can play more regularly is the priority.

“Lucas wants to leave at any cost,” Llovelle told calciomercato.com. “He’s not happy at Arsenal, he’s not settled in and he hasn’t had the chance to play and to prove himself.

“He’s not received any offers yet. If Lucas leaves London, which he will, since he’s not had any chances under Arsene Wenger, he will want to go play for another important club, one as important as Arsenal.

“Milan is a great team and he likes them a lot, even though we’ve never spoken with the Rossoneri’s directors.”

Speculation surrounds the future of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, but Llovelle says that even a change of coach will not change his player’s mind.

“Wenger? It doesn’t matter who the new Coach is, we want to leave: he [Lucas] needs to have the chance to play.”