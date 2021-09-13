Agent suggests Leicester forward could leave the club for free

The agent of a Leicester forward has suggested that his client could leave the King Power on a free transfer in 2023.

The club have endured a mixed start to the 2021-22 campaign, picking up six points from their first four Premier League matches. Victories over Wolves and Norwich City have been followed by defeats to West Ham and Manchester City.

Manager Brendan Rodgers will be hoping Leicester can find some consistency over the course of the week. They host Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday before travelling to Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

One player who has had a poor start is Spanish forward Ayoze Perez. The 28-year-old lasted 62 minutes in the opening day win against Wolves but was sent off in the following game.

He was shown the red card for a reckless challenge on Pablo Fornals, which luckily did not result in a serious injury.

Perez’s agent, Olaf Bonales Ferrera, has now given an update on the player’s future, while also hinting that a transfer could take place.

“He had a €30m release clause at Newcastle, it’s impossible to compete on the market with English clubs,” Ferrera said (via Sport Witness).

“He really likes Napoli and Italian football, but Leicester is a great option for him right now. For now he has another two years of contract, we don’t know the future: he’s 28 years old, when he will be 30 he’d be free and it would certainly not be a problem for the Italian league. Maybe.”

Ones To Watch - Leicester City Our pick on the Leicester player we think you should keep an eye out for this season.

When asked who would triumph between Leicester and Napoli later this week, the agent did not back his own client.

“Napoli, because of their history. Leicester are a young team on an international level, with little experience but great players.

“However, Napoli are part of recent history in Europe, for me they are the favourite in the group. Thursday will be an intense match, let’s see what happens.”

Perez joined the Foxes for a £30million fee in 2019 and has gone on to score 11 goals in 79 games. He has helped the side to win the FA Cup and Community Shield in that time.

Barcelona to ‘actively scout’ Leicester man

Spanish giants Barcelona are interested in landing Youri Tielemans, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Belgium international has been a consistent performer for Leicester and won them the FA Cup in May.

It is no wonder that top European clubs are monitoring his situation, although Barca have only just joined the transfer race.

The report claims that they will extensively scout him this term to assess whether he would be a good fit at the Nou Camp.

READ MORE: Rodgers reveals what Leicester must do to topple Manchester City again