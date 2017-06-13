Agent talks of ‘complicated’ future for Barca & Man Utd target Verratti

Marco Verratti’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has been described as “complicated” by the Italy midfielder’s agent.

The Italian playmaker has been heavily tipped to leave the French capital this summer after a frustrating campaign that has seen the club crash out of the Champions League in the first knockout phase and lose their Ligue 1 crown to Monaco.

Verratti has been linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United but it is Barcelona who are thought to be preparing an £88million bid for his services.

Juventus and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old, whose agent appears to have ruled out a return to his native Italy.

“It’s very complicated [to leave], but we have expressed our ideas to PSG,” Donato Di Campli told Sky Italia. “We’re not talking about Barcelona or other clubs, it’s about projects.

“I think I represent a champion and clearly I have questions. To be a champion you have to win.

“If PSG don’t want to sell him, despite offers from all over Europe, then we’d have to examine our consciences in Italy.

“It’s difficult. I think it’s a deal which is still out of the scope of Italian clubs.”