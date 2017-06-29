Agent tells Chelsea and Liverpool to shelve €50m midfielder interest

Chelsea and Liverpool target Sergey Milinkovic-Savic will not be allowed to leave Lazio his summer, his agent has revealed.

The 22-year-old Serbian has been a hit in Serie A since joining from Genk two years ago, and has won plenty of admirers in the Premier League.

However, suitors will be forced to shelve any plans to sign him for now.

“I’ve received huge bids, over €50m in the past few weeks,” said Milinkovic-Savic’s agent and former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman.

“As we agreed at the start of Sergej’s contract though, he’s not for sale this summer. He’s very happy at Lazio and wants to help the team fight for a place in the Champions League next season.

“After that, you can never 100 per cent know what will happen in life…

“We’re in no rush, the lad is happy at Lazio, he’s growing and [coach Simone] Inzaghi is doing good things with him.

“He’s only 22 and next year we’re expecting to do great things with the Biancocelesti.”