Agent to help Aston Villa sign Man Utd, Arsenal target in incredible deal

Aston Villa could be set to steal a march on Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, with super-agent Kia Joorabchian working on a deal to take him to Villa Park.

Zirkzee, 22, has scored 10 goals in Serie A this season, helping his side to the brink of Champions League qualification. Arsenal, Manchester United are rumoured to be joining Villa in the race for his signature.

According to Il Resto del Carlino, via Bologna Sports News, Villa are in the driving seat. Sporting Director Monchi, known for his superb ability to find a bargain, knows the Italian market well from his days with Roma, and is keen to strike a deal for the Dutch forward.

With Villa looking set to reach the Champions League themselves and Ollie Watkins being linked with a move away, Monchi is aware that attacking reinforcements are needed and contact with Joorabchian has been made.

The report says that Zirkzee will require wages of around €4m a year, while Bologna’s demands are around €60-70m in terms of the transfer fee.

It is unclear as of yet whether Villa will match that valuation, but it is a huge development as clubs weigh up a move for one of Europe’s most in-form and sought after players.

Zirkzee not for sale?

Bologna director Claudio Fenucci has been fielding speculation over key players and even his manager, Thiago Motta, who has been linked with a number of clubs and is out of contract in the summer. But he is adamant that he doesn’t want to see his assets leave.

“The coach has been the architect of this growth, and we hope he and the players will stay. Thiago is happy at Bologna; it’s like he has a longer contract,” Fenucci told Radio 1, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

“As for Joshua, we don’t like to talk about the future of our players; we prefer to live in the present because there is great enthusiasm. Our desire is to keep everyone.”

Zirkzee has not just impressed with his goals this season. He has also registered four assists in the league this season, despite only playing as a central striker.

His attacking output is impressive even when he doesn’t score goals, with 2.7 shots per game on average and 1.3 key passes. With Unai Emery putting a big emphasis on attacking fluidity and link-up, it is easy to see why Zirkzee would suit the Spaniard as he prepares for another season in Europe next year.

