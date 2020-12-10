Agent of top Leicester star hints at exit as major clubs show interest

The agent of Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans has claimed there is ‘a lot of interest’ in his client, who continues to impress with the Foxes.

Tielemans has established himself as a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ team since arriving in January of 2019, initially on loan.

He went on to make a permanent switch that summer and played a pivotal role as the Foxes just missed out on a Champions League spot.

The Belgian has been shining again as Leicester currently sit fourth in the table. They have also reached the last-32 of the Europa League.

At just 23 years of age, Tielemans still has his best years ahead of him. That has led to his advisor, Peter Smeets, insisting there is interest in his services.

“Youri has his own dreams,” he told Sport/Voetbalmagazine, as cited by VoetbalNiuews and Sport Witness.

“He wants to win prizes, and you usually win them at a top club.

“There is a lot of interest in him, but the question is which clubs are interesting for him.”

Those quotes appear to suggest that the player is considering his future, although a move in January appears highly unlikely.

Tielemans is currently tied down until 2023, meaning the Foxes could demand a hefty fee if any suitors came calling.

Leicester paid around £40million to land the midfielder from Monaco. However, his performances in the Premier League and in Europe are likely to have added another £20m to his market value at least.

