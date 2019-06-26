Agent travels to London as Man Utd up stakes in £50m midfielder chase

The agent of Bruno Fernandes will reportedly travel to London to hold talks with Manchester United over a potential summer move.

Fernandes scored or assisted 50 goals in 53 appearances this season in the Primeira Liga – and has an €80m (£71m) exit clause in his contract which is attracting interest from a number of top clubs.

The playmaker has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to freshen up his midfield, while reports have also linked Liverpool with a £40m offer.

Recent repots suggested that United were preparing a bid for Fernandes in the region of €55million, still understood to be well under the asking price, but the player’s agent Miguel Pinho apparently met them last week to discuss a deal.

Now, Portuguese outlet O Jogo claims that he will be back in London again on Wednesday for more talks with United, with Spurs also mentioned as having an interest in the former Sampdoria and Udinese man.

The report does claim however that neither side are willing to pay Fernandes’ €80m (£71m) release clause, believing he is worth closer to £50million.

Tottenham have also apparently agreed a club-record deal to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for a fee of around £71m, meaning they are unlikely to spend the same fee again for another midfielder, albeit with a slightly different role.

