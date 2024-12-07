The agent of a mercurial Chelsea attacker has responded to talk of a January transfer window exit for his client amid reports of surprise interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Blues winger Mykhailo Mudryk has largely endured a disappointing two-year spell at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea forked out a huge £89million to sign him from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Ukraine international underwhelmed under former Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino and has found it hard to secure regular Premier League minutes under the new man in charge Enzo Maresca.

The 23-year-old has been handed the majority of his opportunities this season in the cup competitions and looks highly unlikely to oust the likes of Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke as Maresca’s first choice wide men.

That lack of game time has led to talk of a January exit, with former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit suggesting that Mudryk could be a good option for new Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim.

However, the player’s agent insists his client has no desire to quit the west London club in the new year, despite the reported interest shown in him.

“I am glad that Mykhailo has become our client,’ Shabliy, the CEO of Prostar Football Agency told The Standard. “He is a unique player with great talent and ambition. It’s vital for him to enjoy the game; it’s vital to feel that he is trusted. I am absolutely convinced he will show all his best football qualities.

“Of course, players like Misha will always attract the attention of other clubs and their scouts. He is one of those football players who, thanks to his playing qualities, can influence the outcome of a match.

“He feels the game, knows how to take responsibility, and makes quick decisions. But at the moment he has a contract with Chelsea, and all his thoughts are about how to secure his place in the starting XI.”

Petit reveals how Mudryk would fit in at Man Utd

Despite those agent comments, former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Petit has revealed how he thinks Mudryk could win a place in Amorim’s United team at Old Trafford.

In quotes carried by The Mirror, Petit not only urged Mudryk to leave Chelsea for the good of his career, but also called upon Man Utd to consider making a move.

“Sooner or later, Mudryk needs to make a decision,” said Petit. “He arrived at the club two years ago and what has he done?

“He has not improved and he’s missing a valuable period of his career and his confidence is down.

“He’s 23 and he’s wasting too much time already and with the new sports direction at Chelsea, I don’t think he has a future there.

“However. I think Man Utd could be an excellent opportunity for him as he suits in Ruben Amorim’s formation.

“His 3-4-3 could see him play him inside right behind the striker at Old Trafford.”

Mudryk scored a superb goal against Heidenheim in the Conference League in late October but has played no part in the Blues’ last two games against Aston Villa and Southampton.

Maresca’s side travel to injury-hit Tottenham on Sunday as they look to get one over their London rivals and continue their impressive run of form, a run which has seen them climb to second in the Premier League table under Maresca.

Chelsea lead Man Utd in left-back chase / Nkunku going nowhere

Manchester United are behind Chelsea in the race to sign Lecce star Patrick Dorgu next summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Our sources understand that Lecce ace Dorgu is almost certain to stay put in January but the Serie A team are open to letting the left-back/left wing-back leave next summer for at least €40m (£33.15m, $42.28m).

However, as more teams join the race for the 20-year-old’s signature, that is likely to increase in 2025. Our sources state Chelsea are the most interested in the Denmark international, who has played most of his football this season as a right winger, and are the frontrunners among English clubs for his signature.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly ‘reluctant’ to let Christopher Nkunku leave the club amid links with Manchester United, who TEAMtalk are aware have targeted the forward.

