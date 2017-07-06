Agent urges Arsenal to ‘act fast or miss out’ on Italy midfielder

Jorginho’s agent has warned Arsenal that they risk missing out on the Napoli midfielder if they leave it any longer to sign him.

The Gunners on Wednesday added club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette to the free transfer arrival of Sead Kolasinac from Schalke.

But Arsene Wenger is far from finished this summer and reports claim that Jorginho could be the next arrival, while Arda Turan is also a reported target.

It is unknown how much Napoli are demanding for Jorginho – although there are spurious claims that Arsenal have already had a £15million bid rejected.

The agent of the player, Joao Santos, however, has urged Arsenal to act quickly to avoid disappointment

“Arsenal? No one has contacted me,” Santos told Radio CRC.

“Jorginho is fine in Naples, it is obvious that some managers have taken an interest in him, but my client has only Napoli in the sights for this year, and his goal is to do better than last year.

“The more time passes, the more difficult it is for the player to move.

“There is no release clause in his contract. If there comes a club with so much money and [club president Aurelio] De Laurentiis is interested in the figure offered, [he] will sell him.”

Jorginho, who was born in Brazil, has been capped two times by Italy.