Agent uses family ties to try force Chelsea into Courtois sale

Chelsea have been told to let goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois move to Real Madrid for family reasons.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a summer move to the European champions, who have put a firm offer on the table to sign a star who has just one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Courtois, fresh from being voted as the best goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup, is due to return to Chelsea training this weekend after helping Belgium finish third in Russia.

But with the Blues seemingly reluctant to accept Real’s €35million offer, agent Christophe Henrotay claims Courtois wants a return to the Spanish capital simply to be closer to his two children.

Henrotay told The Sun: “I have been reading everywhere that Chelsea are saying it is up to Thibaut, but he has made it clear to the club that the best option for him is to move to Madrid.

“For him this is a big decision because he wants to be near his family, and there is an offer in place for Chelsea to accept.”

Courtois has a three-year-old daughter and one-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Henrotay added: “It is understandable people might be upset because he wants to leave the club, we accept that.

“But this is a human decision based on someone wanting to be close to his children – and that is a reasonable thing too.”

