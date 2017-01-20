Agent: Vincent Janssen turned his back on Galatasaray

Vincent Janssen has rejected the chance to sign for Turkish club Galatasaray, according to the frontman’s agent.

The Dutchman only joined Tottenham at the start of the season but has found it difficult to adjust to the Premier League.

The £17million signing from AZ Alkmaar was prolific in the Eredivisie, scoring 27 times in just 34 appearances but he has yet to find the net for Spurs from open play and doubts surround his future.

However, the 22-year-old isn’t fazed over his struggling start, and his agent has insisted his client isn’t ready to give up yet.

“He decided to turn down all interest. Galatasaray came with an offer but Vincent will stay with Tottenham Hotspur. He decided to turn down Galatasaray,” Janssen’s agent Patrick van Diermen told Dutch news outlet, Omroep Brabant.

“Vincent chose Tottenham Hotspur in the summer fully aware of what his chances would be to play. He signed a long-term contract with a good club with fantastic facilities and a good coach.

“Before he got injured he got playing time every week. He is enjoying his time and wants to fight for his chance.”