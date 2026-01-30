A number of Premier League clubs – including Tottenham and Aston Villa – have made enquiries over the availability of Brahim Diaz following his return from AFCON, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Diaz enjoyed a standout tournament with Morocco, emerging as one of the competition’s most influential performers before his now‑infamous penalty miss in the final.

Since returning to Real Madrid, however, the 24‑year‑old has found himself on the fringes under new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, whose early selections have left the playmaker with limited opportunities.

Sources close to the player admit they see little prospect of that changing in the short term. As a result, Diaz’s representatives have begun quietly assessing the market, reaching out to clubs across Europe to gauge interest ahead of a potential move.

We can reveal that a host of sides have been contacted – including ambitious Serie A outfit Como, who view Diaz as a possible successor to Nico Paz.

The Argentine midfielder is, however, expected to return to Real Madrid this summer, leaving Como planning for life without one of their key creative outlets.

But conversations have not been limited to Italy. We understand that discussions have taken place regarding a possible January exit, with Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle all contacted as Diaz’s camp look to establish the level of Premier League interest.

While a mid‑season deal remains complicated – not least due to Real Madrid’s reluctance to weaken their squad during a title push – sources in Spain insist that “nothing is impossible” should the right proposal emerge.

For now, Diaz remains in limbo: a player of clear talent, fresh from an impressive international tournament, yet struggling for minutes in Madrid.

His camp, however, are making sure that if an opportunity arises, he will be ready to take it.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Real Madrid news: Emery responds to Bernabeu links; Dalot swoop

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has dropped a no-nonsense five-word message to speculation he is the favourite to take over at Real Madrid, with Fabrizio Romano also sharing what he knows and amid surprising claims made about interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are ready to test Manchester United’s resolve to retain the services of Diogo Dalot in the closing days of the January window and in a move that could have serious long-term repercussions for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Finally, Real Madrid are determined to sign one of Tottenham’s most important players, in a move that would devastate the north London side but give the Spanish giants their marquee centre-back for years to come.