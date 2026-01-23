Croatian defensive prodigy Leon Jakirovic shunned interest form Chelsea and Manchester United ahead of committing to Italian giants Inter Milan, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

The 18‑year‑old centre‑back, son of Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic, has been on the radar of Europe’s elite ever since emerging as one of the standout performers at the recent Under‑17 World Cup.

His composure, athleticism and leadership at the heart of Croatia’s defence saw scouts flock to his games, and his reputation has only grown since making his senior debut for Dinamo Zagreb earlier this season.

But despite the Premier League’s big hitters pushing, Jakirovic has opted for Italy – and sources close to the player insist the decision was made long before the transfer battle intensified.

We understand that Chelsea and Manchester United were the most aggressive English suitors, of which there were a number, with both clubs holding talks, but Leon decided against joining his father in the UK.

Barcelona also made their interest known, hoping to lure the youngster to La Masia.

However, Inter had already laid the groundwork. The Nerazzurri made their move last year, tracking Jakirovic closely and presenting a clear pathway into their first‑team setup – something that is believed to have resonated strongly with the player and his family.

Jakirovic, who turned 18 just last week, has now agreed terms with Inter, with the deal expected to be finalised in the coming days. The Serie A giants see him as one of Europe’s most exciting young defenders and a long‑term pillar of their back line.

For Chelsea, United and Barcelona, it’s a significant blow. For Inter, it’s another statement of intent — and the capture of a player many believe could become one of the best in his generation.

