The impending absence of Sergio Aguero has led Barcelona to target impressive striker raids on either Manchester United or Arsenal in January, claims a report.

Aguero, 33, is facing a three-month spell on the sidelines after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves last weekend. That has left the Spanish giant short of firepower up top as their season continues to underwhelm.

Indeed, Barcelona currently sit ninth in La Liga, with their poor form costing former manager Ronald Koeman his job two weeks ago.

Aguero’s unfortunate situation has added to their woes, and Goal (citing Spanish outlet El Nacional), reveal a January raid on Manchester United or Arsenal is now on the agenda.

They state signing a readymade centre-forward is an ‘urgency’ at the club. As such, the two names that have been floated are Edinson Cavani and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Cavani has come into the fold at United of late since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer switched formation to a 3-5-2. That has given the Uruguayan a new lease of life at Old Trafford, though he is still expected to move on when his contract expires next summer.

Whether United would be willing to sanction a mid-season exit is unclear, even for a player tracking to leave for free six months later.

However, the article states Barcelona have allocated €20m to spend in the winter window despite their dire financial straits. €12m of that is likely to find its way to Koeman as part of his compensation package, meaning an €8m bid may be all they can muster.

Both Manchester clubs' 'doubts' over Erling Haaland According to reports, both Manchester clubs have a couple of doubts over the potential signing of Erling Haaland, with more news on Nordi Mukiele and a free transfer XI.

Aubameyang has featured far more regularly than Cavani this year and his status as Arsenal captain would appear to make a deal difficult.

Additionally, both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are impending free agents. Losing Aubameyang too would leave Mikel Arteta requiring a complete overhaul up front.

The report claims Barcelona president Joan Laporta will converse with club legend Xavi over Cavani and Aubameyang. Xavi is the overwhelming favourite to succeed Koeman at the managerial helm.

Italy hitman to replace Arsenal strikers?

Meanwhile, Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Andrea Belotti when the transfer window opens in January, according to reports.

The Gunners, bang in form under Mikel Arteta, are planning to open talks with the agent of the Italy striker imminently. As per the Daily Mirror, via Calciomercato, Belotti has dismissed Torino’s latest contract offer and now appears ready to leave for free.

He can open talks with interested overseas parties from January 1 – and that looks likely to give Arsenal the advantange. Indeed, the likes of AC Milan and Inter are keen on the striker, who boasts 107 goals in 235 appearances for Il Toro.

However, Torino are desperate not to sell Belotti to a Serie A rival and will push for him to leave in January for the Gunners.

Arteta is keen to land the striker as he plans to move two Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette on in January.

The Gunners boss is desperately hoping to flog Lacazette in the winter window while he can still get a sizeable fee for him. Also out of contract next summer, a £10m move to Atletico Madrid looks likely.

READ MORE: ‘We will see’ – major Alexander Isak hint gives Arsenal big transfer hope