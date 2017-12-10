Aguero gives Man City huge boost ahead of derby showdown

Sergio Aguero insists that is “very happy” at Manchester City and fired up for the derby, which he has labeled the “most important game of the year”.

City’s record goalscorer has hit the net nine times this season and is sure to be a key figure in Sunday’s clash with United at Old Trafford.

The in-form frontman is keen for City to earn the bragging rights in Manchester, as well as extend his side’s current eight-point lead over their local rivals at the top of the Premier League.

“I feel good,” Aguero told Sky Sports. “I’m very happy for the record and I’m very happy here in the club.

“The game is different here, in Spain they play more tactically, here is it more physical. Every team is difficult. For me, I prefer this league. For me, it’s the best league in the world.

“The derby is the most important game in the year. It is the city, we are together here. And the people, when all the people are in the city, they can say ‘hey, I win’, for us, the derby is the most important. And I hope to win!”

Aguero also took the interview as a chance to thank City fans for their support since he arrived at the club six years ago.

“Thank you to the people at Man City,” he added. “Thank you for everything. Because when I came here, people received me [in a] very good [way].”