Aguero has a laugh at ‘crazy’ Guardiola after touchline rant

Sergio Aguero joked that Pep Guardiola is “crazy” after the Spaniard berated him on the touchline despite scoring the winner as Manchester City saw off Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round.

Aguero said Guardiola wanted him to run in behind Wednesday’s centre-backs before he was substituted, as City set up a quarter-final tie with Newcastle.

“He said when Riyad or Bernardo receive the ball just to move in behind the centre backs,” he said. “He’s focused on that. It’s fine, he’s fine. Always he’s a good manager and crazy!”

Guardiola saw the funny side when told what Aguero had said about him.

“I substituted him for Raz to make movements into the space,” he said. “I like to be crazy and a good manager!”

As for the game itself, Guardiola added: “This is our fourth game away in a row and we have another one on Sunday at Old Trafford.

“We spent a lot of mental energy in the last games and then came here.

“But the players were absolutely ready, we didn’t concede one shot on target and that means a lot for our capacity to read the game. At the end we scored a goal and could have scored much, much more.”