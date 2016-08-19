Aguero: Man City getting used to Guardiola’s style of play

Sergio Aguero believes Manchester City’s players are gradually getting to grips with the style of football Pep Guardiola is trying to implement at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens edged out Sunderland in their first Premier League game of the season on Saturday before demolishing Steaua Bucharest 5-0 in their Champions League play-off fixture on Wednesday.

Stoke City are the next test for Guardiola’s men this weekend and Aguero says his team-mates are “adapting” to the new system “little by little”.

“He [Guardiola] employs different tactics that are different to all the coaches I have had before, but I think we are adapting to the new style of play that the coach wants,” Aguero said.

“Little by little we are learning more, we’ve won our first two competitive games and we will keep on improving bit by bit.

“I think what he will do is improve everyone in the team.”