Aguero outlines future plans; is ‘very happy’ at Man City

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has vowed to see out the remainder of his contract before considering his next move.

Aguero could find himself in competition with Alexis Sanchez or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for place in Pep Guardiola’s side next season if City’s transfer plans come off this summer.

Add Gabriel Jesus into that mix and City could be blessed with some of the finest attacking talent in European club football.

Despite all the talk over who will arrive at The Etihad next, Aguero insists he will not be moving on this summer.

“I still have two years on my contract with Manchester City,” Aguero told Xinhua. “I feel very happy here, so I will fulfil my contract to stay here until the end of my contract.

“I have not thought about where to play next. I just want to focus on the work here.”

Aguero missed seven Premier League games due to suspension last term but still managed to net 33 goals in 45 games in all competitions.

“I think my season was not bad,” Aguero added. “My form was pretty good. That is true I missed a lot of games and that stopped me from helping the team score more goals. But overall it was a very positive season.”